Merchant Navy memorial is revealed

The wraps have come off a Merchant Navy memorial which has been installed outside the Shetland Museum.

Members of the Shetland Seafarers Association gathered for a low-key unveiling on Tuesday afternoon.

An official unveiling is planned for when the Covid situation allows.

It comes at the end of a difficult and lengthy gestation period.

The Merchant Navy Association of Shetland (MNAS) formally decided to build a memorial as far back as 2015.

As part of the project MNAS applied for, and received, charitable status, and in doing so went through a name-change.

However, members of the newly-formed Shetland Seafarers Association grew frustrated as the project suffered setbacks.

But the plans gained a reboot in 2018, and proposals for a redesigned monument soon gathered momentum.

Now, a modern-looking stainless-steel design has been unveiled.

It stands in memory of those who have served at sea in both war and peace times.