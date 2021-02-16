More than 7,000 Shetlanders have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccination

More than 7,000 Shetlanders have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 jab.

NHS Shetland health board chairman Gary Robinson made the announcement at today’s board meeting.

As of yesterday (Monday) morning, 7,041 people had received their first vaccination – equivalent to 37.6 per cent of the adult population.

Mr Robinson said the progress was “encouraging” although he warned there was still no room for complacency.

He said the number of people receiving their first dose was expected to slow slightly in the coming weeks, as some people began to receive their second dose.