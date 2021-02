The Bressay ferry Leirna.

There is no ferry covering the Lerwick to Bressay route after the MV Leirna broke down earlier today (Tuesday).

The SIC said that weather conditions meant it was currently not possible to get a replacement ferry onto the route.

A replacement vessel would be brought in as soon as the weather improved, the council said.

Council engineers are currently working on the fault.

The SIC apologised to all its customers for the inconvenience.