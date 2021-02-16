Pilot boat to be used as shuttle service for Bressay folk

Two of Lewrick Harbour's most commonly seen vessels - the SIC ferry Leirna and the Pilot boat the Knab. Photo: Brian Gray

The Lerwick pilot boat Knab is going to be used as a shuttle service for folk going home to Bressay this afternoon (Tuesday).

The MV Leirna broke down earlier this morning, and is still undergoing repairs.

The council’s ferry voicebank says that the Knab will be used instead to ferry folk home between 4 and 5pm today.

Folk are being asked to wait down around Lerwick ferry terminal at around 4pm.

The SIC said the service would for foot-passengers only, but would be free.