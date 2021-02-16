News

Pilot boat to be used as shuttle service for Bressay folk

5 hours 41 min ago 0
Pilot boat to be used as shuttle service for Bressay folk
Two of Lewrick Harbour's most commonly seen vessels - the SIC ferry Leirna and the Pilot boat the Knab. Photo: Brian Gray

The Lerwick pilot boat Knab is going to be used as a shuttle service for folk going home to Bressay this afternoon (Tuesday).

The MV Leirna broke down earlier this morning, and is still undergoing repairs.

The council’s ferry voicebank says that the Knab will be used instead to ferry folk home between 4 and 5pm today.

Folk are being asked to wait down around Lerwick ferry terminal at around 4pm.

The SIC said the service would for foot-passengers only, but would be free.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.