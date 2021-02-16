News

Praise for health staff as Shetland’s Christmas outbreak of Covid declared over

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 57 min ago 0
Praise for health staff as Shetland’s Christmas outbreak of Covid declared over

Health staff have been praised for their “huge amount” of work to tackle Shetland’s Christmas Covid-19 outbreak, which has now been declared over. 

Elizabeth Robinson public health and planning principal at NHS Shetland  told today’s board meeting that the date the recent outbreak began, 19th December, weighed heavily on her heart.

“There has been a huge amount of work by everybody since then to really tackle the numbers and get them right back down again to the extent where we’ve now been able to declare the Christmas and January outbreak over,” she said.

“Since then we’ve had just a couple of sporadic cases with no spread associated with those.”

Ms Robinson presented a series of charts showing the spread of the outbreak, beginning in the North Mainland, before reaching households. 

Towards the end of the outbreak a cluster of 12 cases was recorded in Yell. 

NHS Shetland has sent samples off for genome sequencing to identify whether the cases were all related or, as is suspected, came through two separate routes. 

Figures also showed a massive increase in demand for NHS 24 services, which received more than 80 calls at the height of the outbreak.

Ms Robinson also said the outbreak had a “huge impact” on the local Covid testing lab and praised staff for dealing with the work with “good humour”.

Since June, more than 13,000 tests have been taken in Shetland,  including 2,846 in December alone. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.