Change to self-isolation rules to come into force

Ryan Nicolson 5 hours 49 min ago 0
People who come into contact with a positive Covid case will soon be asked to take a test themselves.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the change would come into force tomorrow (Thursday 18th February).

Anyone who is a confirmed contact of someone with the virus will be asked to self-isolate for ten days, and take a Covid test themselves.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs at First Minister’s Questions that it was “reasonable to take some heart” from the vaccination programme and lockdown restrictions working.

She said deaths in care homes had fallen by 62 per cent in the last three weeks, while deaths from people at home had fallen by 29 per cent too.

 

