Council tax freeze is agreed by elected members

Councillors have agreed to freeze council tax rates for the forthcoming financial year at last year’s level.

Elected members unanimously supported the recommendation during a full council meeting on Wednesday morning.

They also gave their backing to a one per cent increase in housing rents and charges.

Meanwhile, the council has given its support to a Covid-19 discretionary fund, which will aim to provide grants of £2,000 to businesses able to evidence a downturn in activity as a result of the coronavirus crisis.