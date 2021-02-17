News

Find your inner Smirk and get colouring!

The Shetland Times’ popular colouring competition is back – and this time it has been given the “Smirk” treatment.

Our cartoonist Stephen Gordon has contributed one of his Viking drawings and we are encouraging younger readers to have a go at bringing them to life with their own colour schemes.

Once again there are two age categories and the winners will get a Smirk drawing or print of their own.

You can either print the template or use one that will be included in Friday’s newspaper. The closing date is 5th March.

So, if you’re young enough, why not get creative and find your inner Smirk?

