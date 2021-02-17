Arts & Entertainment News

Garrison stage to welcome back performers

Adam Civico 5 hours 27 min ago 0
Garrison stage to welcome back performers
The Garrison Theatre in Lerwick.

Performers are set to return to the Garrison Theatre in the spring, Shetland Arts has announced.

Four productions have been selected for Refresh Now programme of new work from artists, performers, musicians and makers.

The pieces will be staged at The Garrison Theatre in April, according to restrictions in place at that time. Currently they are planned to be filmed and screened online, however this may be subject to change. 

The chosen performances are You Made Me, written by Stephenie Pagulayan, directed by Morag Mouat and presented by Islesburgh Drama Group; Deliver: For the Love of Che and How Did We Do?, created and presented by Da Choys (Jacqui Birnie and Kathy Hubbard); The Rag Tree, written and directed by John Haswell; The Imposters: Live at The Garrison.

More details of each performance will be included in this week’s Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.