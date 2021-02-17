Garrison stage to welcome back performers

The Garrison Theatre in Lerwick.

Performers are set to return to the Garrison Theatre in the spring, Shetland Arts has announced.

Four productions have been selected for Refresh Now programme of new work from artists, performers, musicians and makers.

The pieces will be staged at The Garrison Theatre in April, according to restrictions in place at that time. Currently they are planned to be filmed and screened online, however this may be subject to change.

The chosen performances are You Made Me, written by Stephenie Pagulayan, directed by Morag Mouat and presented by Islesburgh Drama Group; Deliver: For the Love of Che and How Did We Do?, created and presented by Da Choys (Jacqui Birnie and Kathy Hubbard); The Rag Tree, written and directed by John Haswell; The Imposters: Live at The Garrison.

More details of each performance will be included in this week’s Shetland Times.