New fund will aim to help businesses hardest hit by Covid

Businesses most affected by Covid closures will be able to apply for £2,000 under a new scheme.

The Shetland Islands COVID-19 Discretionary Fund aims to provide a one-off support payment to businesses experiencing immediate financial difficulties.

Those that have been without financial support since October 2020 are specifically being targeted.

The grant is open to all business types, but businesses will be required to provide evidence of reduced income due to COVID-19, and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Businesses that want to apply for the fund can do so by following this link: https://my.shetland.gov.uk/en/AchieveForms/?mode=fill&consentMessage=y&form_uri=sandbox-publish://AF-Process-fcde3d52-e6c1-43ad-96e1-0943dff6d9ac/AF-Stage-1018583e-6d84-4b84-9cd7-62d6c2ff1cda/definition.json&redirectlink=%2Fen&cancelRedirectLink=%2Fen&consentMessage=yes

