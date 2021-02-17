Tesco shoppers asked to round up for three worthy causes

Tesco, Lerwick.

Shoppers at Tesco’s Lerwick store will be able to give a boost to three worthy charities later this month.

Folk using the supermarket’s self-scanners will be asked if they want to round up their shop to the nearest £1 between 26th and 28th February.

All the money raised will go directly to three chosen charities – Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Each charity has seen their income hit drastically by the current Covid pandemic, due to the closure of shops and the cancellation of fundraisers.

Tesco’s head of health campaigns Oonagh Turnbull said: “Our customers have always been so generous in helping us support such good causes, and there’s never been a more important time as now to give a little help to power the life-changing work of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.”