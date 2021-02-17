News

Wishart’s Shetland survey shows 92 per cent of respondents reject plans to take air traffic control from Sumburgh

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 23 min ago 0
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Plans to centralise air traffic control away from Sumburgh have been rejected by 92 per cent of Shetlanders taking part in a survey.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart revealed the results of her recent survey, which sought views on the move  by Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial).

 “A clear issue that has been communicated to me is the strong local opposition to what is happening with Hial centralising its air traffic control in Inverness,” she said. 

 “£6 million has already been spent on a project which HIAL’s own consultants said was risky and costly, while a report last year from the Prospect Union estimated that £18million will be taken away from island communities.

“That is not good for Shetland and should be stopped. Serious and legitimate concerns, including the potential loss of highly skilled jobs from Shetland, have been raised repeatedly but Hial is intent on pressing ahead. 

 “We need to see the SNP government listen to what island communities are saying and re-assess this project to find a better solution to modernising the Highlands and Islands air traffic network.”

 Hial said previously that the approach was the only option that offers long-term solutions in terms of resilience and flexibility. It challenged many points  presented by Prospect.

 

 

 

 

 

