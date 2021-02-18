News

UPDATED: Crew member of the Copious dies after falling overboard

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has confirmed that the trawler Copious LK985 is at the centre of an investigation after a crew member died early this morning (Thursday).

A fisherman was reported to have fallen overboard 30 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh at around 3.20am.

He was later reported to have died.

The MAIB said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal accident.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said: “This is a tragedy that will be felt keenly throughout the whole community in Shetland.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to his family, friends and neighbours.

“It is also a tragic reminder that fishermen do a dangerous job to put food on our table. We must always ask what we can do to make their job as safe as possible.”

