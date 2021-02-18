Updated: Fisherman dies despite rescue attempt

HM Coastguard rescue helicopter. Photo: Brian Gray.

A fisherman has died after going overboard from a fishing boat south of Sumburgh this morning.

Police Scotland confirmed a man had died after going overboard 30 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh.

Two coastguard helicopters took flight this morning after receiving a mayday call from a fishing vessel.

The HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter from Sumburgh and an RNLI lifeboat from Lerwick were sent to the scene at 3.20am. Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team assisted and Police Scotland were also made aware of the incident.

Other vessels in the nearby area responded to the mayday broadcast from the vessel.

The helicopter, with a paramedic on board to provide medical support, reached the vessel and airlifted a casualty from the scene to Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“A body was recovered from the water with the assistance of a HM Coastguard helicopter,” Police Scotland said.

“All other crew members were uninjured.

“We are working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the full circumstances.”

Senior superintendent for the Fishermen’s Mission Aubrey Jamieson told The Shetland Times: “We are aware of the incident and we are trying to support the crew as best we can.”