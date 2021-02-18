‘No risk to community’ from Shetland film crew, NHS chief says

Douglas Henshall will reprise his role as DI Jimmy Perez for two more series of Shetland.

NHS Shetland’s chief executive has backed the decision to allow a large-scale film crew to shoot the latest series of Shetland later this year.

Michael Dickson said the health board had assessed the programme’s safety protocols, which were “excellent”.

He said that public health consultant Susan Laidlaw was satisfied there was “no risk to the community” after meeting with the BBC.

Mr Dickson said it was in our interests for the filming to go ahead.

“While our community’s concern and fear of Covid is completely understandable, given what we have all lived through, we are in level three which means workers (including actors and crew) can legally move in and out of Shetland without NHS “permission”.