News

Politicians demand ‘urgent meeting’ with Scottish government over testing

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 1 min ago 0
Politicians demand ‘urgent meeting’ with Scottish government over testing

Shetland’s parliamentary representatives are demanding an “urgent meeting” with the Scottish government over mass testing at entry points to the isles.

The call for a meeting by Alistair Carmichael and Beatrice Wishart follows their claims that the Scottish government has made no specific commitments to the measure.

That is despite National Clinical Director Jason Leitch stating that testing in importation was crucial to managing the pandemic.

Ms Wishart said: “While our guard must never drop, the prevalence in Shetland is currently low. It is now imperative that we protect Shetland from further outbreaks and testing on people arriving can provide another protective layer in that.

Mr Carmichael added: “With mass testing ramping up elsewhere it would be common sense to apply it to points of entry to the isles – if the Scottish government believes that this is not a priority then they should tell islanders so directly.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.