Authorities continue investigation into  fisherman’s death as police officially confirm his identity

Edison Joseph Carrera Lacaste.

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died after an incident on a fishing vessel off the coast of Shetland.

Edison Joseph Carrera Lacaste died following the incident on the trawler Copious in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday).

The 45-year-old Filipino, who was a husband and father, was reported to have fallen overboard 30 miles nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh.

“The incident remains under investigation by Police Scotland and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch,” a police spokesman said.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Meanwhile a fundraiser in support of Mr Lacaste’s family has now raised more than £14,000.

Visit the fundraising page to donate.