Festival of Care begins at Lerwick Town Hall

Cllr George Smith and Sian Wild with the Festival of Care flag

The second annual Festival of Care got off to a blustery start with a flag raising event at Lerwick Town Hall.

The event, a collaboration of Shetland Islands Council and Who Cares? Scotland, will focus on care experienced youngsters with the theme of ‘Being the Light, how care experienced youngsters bring light into our lives.

Sian Wild, advocacy and participation officer with Who Cares? Scotland, Cllr George Smith and invited guests attended the event, while Amber Thomson played traditional tunes on her violin.

At 12pm an online opening ceremony will be held and the event runs until Tuesday evening with online workshops and a series of art projects to be projected onto Lerwick buildings this evening from 7pm.

Cllr Smith said: “This is the launch of the Festival of care, Being the Light with the raising of the flag that was designed by young people for the first festival. It’s really good to see it flying from the town hall. The council, working in partnership with Who Cares? Scotland to make sure we have got the best services we can for young people in the care system.”

