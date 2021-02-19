Fundraising appeal launched to support family of fisherman who died at sea

Joseph Lacaste and his daughter.

A fundraiser for the family of a fisherman who died after falling into the North Sea off Shetland has raised more than £2,500 in just a few hours.

Joseph Lacaste, 45, was out with the trawler Copious when he fell overboard in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday).

Despite rescue attempts from the coastguard and RNLI, he was later confirmed to have died.

His friend Robie Johnson set up a fundraiser for the family.

She said: “He left his beautiful family behind and now they needed some financial support.

“I spoke to his wife and it’s heart-breaking to hear her voice.”

Mrs Johnson said Mr Lacaste, who is from the Philippines, had only started working with crew two weeks ago.

She said his family were struggling financially and needed help paying their mortgage.

Funds raised will also go towards the funeral costs, travel expenses and the family’s living costs.

“I am knocking on your very kind heart to donate any amount of money to support my friend’s family,” she said.

