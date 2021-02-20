News

Fundraiser for family of fisherman who died tops £35,000 in just a day

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 47 min ago 0
Joseph Lacaste and his daughter.

A fundraiser  to support the family of a fisherman who died after going over board near Shetland has raised a staggering £35,000 in just day.

Robie Johnson, a friend of the fisherman Joseph Lacaste, launched the appeal to help his family through their financial struggles. 

She said she was lost for words to express her gratitude. 

“I have informed Joseph’s wife that she doesn’t need to worry about her mortgage now,” Mrs Johnson added.

Mr Lacaste, 45, had only started working on the  trawler Copious two weeks ago.

Emergency services were called after he went overboard in the early hours of Thursday morning. Mr Lacaste was confirmed to have died later that day.

Mrs Johnson started the fundraiser on Friday to support his “beautiful family”. 

The appeal reached its original £2,500 target within a few hours and had surpassed £35,000 by noon today (Saturday). Around 1,400 people had made donations.

