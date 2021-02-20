Health chief praises vaccination centre staff for ‘making such a difference’

Shetland’s health chief has praised the vaccinators at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

Michael Dickson made the comments on Facebook following a visit to the mass vaccination centre at Gilbertson Park games hall today (Saturday)

“Brilliant to see the Gilbertson Park vaccination centre running so well,” he said.

“Lovely to see the staff making such a difference.”

More than 8,000 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine in Shetland.

Brian Chittick, who is helping to run the vaccination programme said last week that the Gilbertson Park centre had started “really well”.

He said 352 people were vaccinated in just over five hours on Wednesday, demonstrating its potential to reach large swathes of the population when supply allows.

With eight vaccination “pods” and a one way system for patients, the Gilbertson Park centre is capable of vaccinating in greater numbers than the Independent Living Centre in Gremista, which launched at the start of the month.