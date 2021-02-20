Shetland Greens join condemnation of HIAL’s air traffic centralisation plans

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Shetland Greens have joined the growing opposition to plans to air traffic control away from Sumburgh,

Debra Nicolson, Green list candidate for the Highlands and Islands, said the move would take jobs from Shetland and harm its economy.

She made her comments ahead of a board meeting of the Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) at which an islands community impact assessment will be presented.

“There’s no representation from island communities on the Hial Board.

“There is huge opposition to these proposals, from Hial staff, from unions and from the three island councils including the SIC and the residents of Shetland.”

Ms Nicolson also highlighted a report last year from the union Prospect estimating that £18 million will be removed from our island economies.

She accused the Scottish government of “riding rough shod” over the principles of the Islands Act.

Her comments follow recent criticism by Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart and Labour’s Highlands and Islands member Rhoda Grant.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the findings of the impact assessment would be published soon afterwards the meeting on 24th February.

Mr Lyon said: “We appreciate that a programme of this magnitude and complexity will bring significant change for people, not least our highly valued air traffic control colleagues.

“However, there are no alternative proposals for air traffic services that provide the all-encompassing solution of Hial’s current ATMS.

“Unless we modernise and move forward with it, we cannot guarantee air connectivity for the Highlands and Islands into the future.”