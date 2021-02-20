News

Wishart calls for skilled supply teachers to be better used

Andrew Hirst
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

A survey revealing that more than half of supply teachers have not been able to work during lockdown has sparked criticism from Shetland’s MSP.

Beatrice Wishart, who is also Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, said: “It makes no sense for qualified supply teachers to watch the crisis from the side-lines.

“At a time when teachers are massively overstretched, supply teachers have valuable experience and can provide precious additional support.  

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently called for every supply teacher to be brought in to help children that would benefit from extra support or lessen the load on other teachers. It is frustrating that this still isn’t happening.

“The Scottish government needs to stop crossing their fingers and make this happen.”

The survey found more than half of supply teachers reported that work was no longer available due to lockdown and  61 per cent of respondents had no teaching work at all in January.

