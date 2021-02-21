Funding available to help women train for jobs in Shetland’s aquaculture and rural sectors

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing.

A new scheme has launched to support women interested in working in rural and aquaculture sectors, which play a major role in Shetland’s economy.

The Scottish government has made £100,000 available through the Women in the Rural Economy Training Fund to support new training opportunities.

Administered by Lantra Scotland, applicants can receive up to £500 per course in practical skills.

It aims to address the current gender imbalance within industries, including aquaculture, conservation, fisheries, forestry, horticulture, land-based engineering and wildlife management, amongst others.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “There is a clear need for providing women in our rural communities with more access to training and reskilling opportunities.

“We know that the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women’s jobs and incomes.”

Applications should be made through Lantra Scotland by 31st March.