News

Health board asks anyone aged over 70 yet to be vaccinated to get in touch

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 43 min ago 0
Health board asks anyone aged over 70 yet to be vaccinated to get in touch

Shetland’s vaccination programme is seeking to identify members of the first priority groups who may have fallen through the gaps. 

Anyone aged 70 or older who has yet to be invited for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination is asked to contact a special scheduling line. 

Brian Chittick, who is heading up the vaccination programme at NHS Shetland, said the first five priority groups had now received their jabs – the latest being the over 65s and the clinically vulnerable.

The programme is now working through the unpaid carers and those aged 16-64 with an underlying condition. 

Mr Chittick acknowledged there had been some initial difficulties collating details of all the unpaid carers but the programme was now moving ahead.

Patients who need to cancel or reschedule their appointments, or those aged over 70 who have not yet had theirs can call  01595 743319.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.