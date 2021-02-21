Health board asks anyone aged over 70 yet to be vaccinated to get in touch

Shetland’s vaccination programme is seeking to identify members of the first priority groups who may have fallen through the gaps.

Anyone aged 70 or older who has yet to be invited for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination is asked to contact a special scheduling line.

Brian Chittick, who is heading up the vaccination programme at NHS Shetland, said the first five priority groups had now received their jabs – the latest being the over 65s and the clinically vulnerable.

The programme is now working through the unpaid carers and those aged 16-64 with an underlying condition.

Mr Chittick acknowledged there had been some initial difficulties collating details of all the unpaid carers but the programme was now moving ahead.

Patients who need to cancel or reschedule their appointments, or those aged over 70 who have not yet had theirs can call 01595 743319.