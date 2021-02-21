Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary’s cute video of Tamar the otter cub goes viral with more than 300,000 views

Tamar tucks in Here are some more clips of Tamar the otter cub from Yell last month as she gets stronger with her bottle and her wee blanket and starts lapping water from her bowl before saying goodnight. #tamar #otter #draatsi #gettingstronger Posted by Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, February 15, 2021

A video of a rescued otter cub has become a viral sensation.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary posted the video of Tamar, who was rescued from Yell, to let folk know how her recovery has been going.

Within just five days, it was viewed more than 300,000 times after picking up thousands of shares, comments and likes on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.