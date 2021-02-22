News

Aeroplane lands at Sumburgh with special cargo

14 hours 2 min ago 0
Aeroplane lands at Sumburgh with special cargo

An aeroplane has arrived in the isles with a somewhat unusual cargo to help a new-to-Shetland hospital procedure be carried out.

The Cessna aircraft landed at Sumburgh on Monday morning with a faecal sample intended for use in a transplant procedure at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

The sample was flown from a laboratory in Birmingham and the operation is expected to take place later.

It’s a time-sensitive procedure, with the sample requiring a transfer at around -80 degrees.

It has been flown by a voluntary crew before being transferred from Sumburgh to Lerwick by Blood Bikes Scotland, which have transferred the cargo for the final leg of its journey by motorcycle.

The procedure is intended to help a patient at the Gilbert Bain who has suffered with long-term bowel complications

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.