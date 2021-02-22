Bailed man back in custody only days later

A man who was bailed at Lerwick Sheriff Court last Wednesday has been remanded in custody for two months.

Marcin Olejniczak, 42, of Hill Grind, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions only days after being released.

Olejniczak had been bailed last Wednesday on the condition that he would not drink alcohol, and would provide a breath test if required.

But police officers were called to an address in Da Vadill on Saturday evening, where they found Olejniczak. It was clear, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said, that he had consumed alcohol.

Olejniczak refused to give a breath sample and was subsequently arrested.

Defence agent Tommy Allan asked honorary sheriff Willie Shannon if he would consider granting Olejniczak bail once again, but Mr MacKenzie said that his record of obeying bail conditions was “appalling”.

Mr MacKenzie said Olejniczak had “backed the court into a corner” with his actions.

The honorary sheriff agreed, and remanded him in custody for two months.