Lerwick buildings lit up for care festival

The greenhouse outside Mareel Cinema was lit up this past Friday evening

Buildings across Lerwick became the temporary canvas for poignant messages penned by care experienced youths as part of this year’s Festival of Care.

Mareel and the large white oil tanks at the end of Mitchell Street were all illuminated with messages of hope and despair last Friday evening.

The art installation was part of the second annual Festival of Care which kicked off with a flag raising ceremony at the town hall and an online curtain raiser, also held last Friday 19th February.

The festival runs until Tuesday 23rd February with online workshops and forums.

