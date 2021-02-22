Praise for Fjara as committee approves  licensing application for extension

The team at Fjara pictured last summer.

A Lerwick cafe has had its application to serve alcohol in its extended dining area approved.

Fjara Cafe Bar’s application was up before the SIC’s licensing board this morning (Monday) when it was met with a positive response from members.

Committee chairman Cecil Smith said: “This is a very popular venue and a well run establishment and during these difficult times the management and staff have done everything possible to accommodate the customers safely.

“They’ve also gone ahead with the extension during lockdown which is itself a consideration.”

The café had recently received three occasional licences for the extension – this latest application makes those licenses permanent.

Shetland West councillor Catherine Hughson reiterated comments made when discussing the last application, in support of the hospitality industry, which she said had been “hit hard” by Covid.

“By gaining this increased capacity hopefully it will put them on a better footing to help them come through this,” she said.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said he “fully supports” the application.

“I just hope we get a chance to use it soon,” he said.

The application covers the extended dining area, which is increased the capacity of the venue by 16 seats.

Lerwick North councillor Stephen Leask asked whether there was adequate parking for the larger capacity.

The SIC’s legal representative Keith Adam said the application did not mention parking.