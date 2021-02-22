News

Praise for Fjara as committee approves  licensing application for extension

Andrew Hirst 16 hours 29 min ago 0
The team at Fjara pictured last summer.

A Lerwick cafe has had its application to serve alcohol in its extended dining area approved.

Fjara Cafe Bar’s application was up before the SIC’s licensing board this morning (Monday) when it was met with a positive response from members. 

Committee chairman Cecil Smith said: “This is a very popular venue and a well run establishment and during these difficult times the management and staff have done everything possible to accommodate the customers safely.

“They’ve also gone ahead with the extension during lockdown which is itself a consideration.”

The café had recently received three occasional licences for the extension – this latest application makes those licenses permanent. 

Shetland West councillor Catherine Hughson reiterated comments made when discussing  the last application, in support of the hospitality industry, which she said had been “hit hard”  by Covid. 

“By gaining this increased capacity hopefully it will put them on a better footing to help them come through this,” she said. 

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said he “fully supports” the application.

“I just hope we get a chance to use it soon,” he said. 

The application covers the extended dining area, which is increased the capacity of the venue by 16 seats.

Lerwick North councillor Stephen Leask asked whether there was adequate parking for the larger capacity.

The SIC’s legal representative Keith Adam said the application did not mention parking. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

