Vaccination roll-out highlighted by First Minister

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The vaccination programme is continuing to progress, with over 1.4 million people having received their first jabs across Scotland.

The First Minister outlined the figures during her daily briefing on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon said that, as of that morning, 1,445,488 people had been given their initial dose – an increase of over 13,000 in 24 hours.

Ms Sturgeon said 1,863 people had also received their second dose.

She said take-up rates had been “extraordinarily high”.

Almost all – 96 per cent – of 70-74 year-olds have received their first jabs, the First Minister said.

“We are well on track to have offered the vaccine to all 65 to 69 year-olds by early March.”

The First Minister said people in Priority Group Six – which includes people with certain underlying health conditions, including heart disease or diabetes – were now starting to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

People with mild or moderate learning disabilities are also intended to be included within group six.