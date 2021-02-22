Who Cares? Scotland release Lerwick video

Just one of the locations used for the projections across Lerwick

A projectiles film, capturing the streets and spaces of Lerwick, has been released as part of the Festival of Care.

The video, released by co organisers Who Cares? Scotland, record the projected words and reflections of the #ShetlandCrew of care experienced young people, on the themes of home and belonging.

The projections could been seen on various buildings around the town during this past Friday and Saturday evenings.

A flag raising ceremony at the town hall on Friday 19th February, marked the beginning of this, the second annual Festival of Care, with the theme of ‘Being the Light’, focusing on how young people bring light into our lives.