News

Wills calls on UK government to change its mind over VAT move

Jim Tait 15 hours 10 min ago 0
Wills calls on UK government to change its mind over VAT move
Prospective SNP candidate for Shetland at the Scottish Election Tom Wills.

SNP representatives, including prospective Shetland candidate Tom Wills, have criticised the Tory government over a planned VAT change.

They say it would potentially see construction firms face a “triple whammy” after Brexit and coronavirus, and called for a U-turn.

Depute SNP leader at Westminster, Kirsty Blackman said: “In Scotland and across the UK, a significant number of small- to medium-sized businesses will be affected by this change.

“For many, this third hit to their cash flow could see them go under. The UK government must act and they must do so now.”

Mr Wills said the “VAT domestic reverse charge for construction” – due to come into effect on 1st March – could hammer cash flows for construction companies.

He added: “The UK government could not have picked a worse time to introduce this change. They could and should postpone it until the industry is back on its feet after Covid-19.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.