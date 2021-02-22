Wills calls on UK government to change its mind over VAT move

Prospective SNP candidate for Shetland at the Scottish Election Tom Wills.

SNP representatives, including prospective Shetland candidate Tom Wills, have criticised the Tory government over a planned VAT change.

They say it would potentially see construction firms face a “triple whammy” after Brexit and coronavirus, and called for a U-turn.

Depute SNP leader at Westminster, Kirsty Blackman said: “In Scotland and across the UK, a significant number of small- to medium-sized businesses will be affected by this change.

“For many, this third hit to their cash flow could see them go under. The UK government must act and they must do so now.”

Mr Wills said the “VAT domestic reverse charge for construction” – due to come into effect on 1st March – could hammer cash flows for construction companies.

He added: “The UK government could not have picked a worse time to introduce this change. They could and should postpone it until the industry is back on its feet after Covid-19.”