Lerwick ‘monstrosity’ denied planning permission

Resubmitted plans to erect a huge telecommunications tower in the heart of Lerwick took another blow yesterday as Shetland Islands Council’s (SIC) Planning Committee voted unanimously against it.

Specifically the plans call for a 17.5 metre monopole antennae incorporating three antennas, two 300mm dishes and five cabinets, to be erected upon an area of pavement off Hill Lane.

The main concerns raised by councillors were its aesthetics stating it would be out of keeping with the largely domestic homes in the area contrary to Shetland Local Development Plan.

Councillor Malcolm Bell, pictured, said: “It would be a monstrosity if it was allowed in the place proposed.”

The plan, first submitted to SIC in October 2019, would replace the lattice antennae situated in the grounds of Lerwick Police Station.