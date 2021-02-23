New figures reveal extent of fuel poverty

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart

A demand is being made for a “needle-sharp” focus on tackling fuel poverty after new evidence has emerged highlighting the extent of the problem in Shetland.

Figures show almost one in three households in the isles are struggling to keep warm.

The findings from the Scottish government also reveal one in five households (22 per cent) are classed as being in extreme fuel poverty – joint second worst across the whole of Scotland.

It was also revealed that Shetland has over three times the national average of homes which are deemed to be the least energy efficient.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “Warm words don’t heat homes and the Scottish government is still to make a serious dent in fuel poverty rates in Scotland.

“A serious new national insulation programme would be a good first step to tackling fuel poverty, reducing emissions and would create thousands of much-needed new green jobs.”