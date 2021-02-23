News

Oil downturn and Covid contribute to poorer year for port authority

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 36 min ago 0
Figures released by Lerwick Port Authority have confirmed the depth of Covid-19 and the oil industry downturn.

Vessel arrivals at 4,401 were down 13 per cent on 2019, including a 46 per cent drop in oil-related shipping.

There were 204,946 whitefish boxes landed, which was an 11 per cent decrease compared to 2019,
despite a modest increase in the number of fishing vessel arrivals.

Demand for pelagic fish was strong, with a total of 32,375 tonnes landed for the year, a 25 per cent increase on the previous year’s landings.

Port authority chief executive Calum Grains was eager to dwell on the positives.

“The severe downturn of activity in 2020 overshadowed the good news, with the opening of our new fishing market and the arrival of the Ninian Northern oil platform’s topside for decommissioning demonstrating our commitment to sustaining and developing these industries.

