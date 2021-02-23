News

Public asked to cast votes for Lerwick murals

Ryan Nicolson
Living Lerwick's Steve Mathieson and Edna Irvine cast their votes.

The public are being invited to choose two artworks that will go on display in Lerwick later this year.

Two murals will be erected as part of the Locus art trail, co-ordinated by Shetland Arts and Living Lerwick, which will also see four sculptures placed around the town.

From today (Tuesday 23rd) to Sunday 28th February, folk are being asked to vote for their favourite designs.

Folk can vote in-person outside the Peerie Shop Café, by emailing their choices of either 1a or 1b and 2a or 2b to admin@shetlandarts.org or by following this link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/H3DNLQT

The first winning design will go on display outside the Peerie Shop, while the other will be split across the side of Bayes and the No. 88 restaurant.

The four Locus entries.
