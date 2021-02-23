Headlines News

Ryan Taylor
School pupils to return to in-school learning

The move away from Covid restrictions will pass a significant milestone today (Tuesday) as the gradual return of classroom learning gets underway.

School children in primaries one to three will join together in school – the first time that has happened since before Christmas.

Children in early years learning are also expected to begin their pre-school education again.

Meanwhile, some secondary pupils will be permitted through the school doors to allow them to complete practical work necessary for them to gain their qualifications.

It is hoped more children will be able to go back to in-school learning next month.

The return to class comes a day after mainland pupils have gone back to school, as a result of the long weekend.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said she hoped pupils would enjoy seeing their friends and teachers in person again.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all childcare and education staff, and their leadership teams – for all the work that has been done to prepare for today, and everything that all of them are continuing to do to support remote learning for other children,” she said.

“Today is undoubtedly an important milestone and a very welcome milestone. That first step to restoring greater normality to our lives.”

She made a “particular plea” for parents not to increase the number of contacts they have with other adults.

“I know that is difficult but it is really important that this return to school is just that.

“So that it doesn’t then lead to an increase in transmission and send our progress back the way.”

