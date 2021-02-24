Guidance recommends resumption of visits to care homes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish government is releasing guidance aimed at helping people visit loved ones in care homes again.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the move planned to begin early next month has been made possible due to the “exceptionally” high up-take of the vaccine in care homes.

Speaking during her daily briefing on Wednesday Ms Sturgeon said: “The inability to visit loved ones in care homes has been a source of anxiety, distress and trauma over the past year.

“We’re publishing today new guidance on how friends and families can start to visit loved ones in care homes again.

“The guidance recommends that from the start of March onwards all care homes that can should support residents to have up to two designated visitors each.”

She admitted that “might not sound like much” but stressed it was a “big step” for many across the country.