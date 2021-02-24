Meeting will discuss testing at island entry points

NorthLink Ferries

Signs of progress have emerged following demands for the roll-out of coronavirus testing at island entry points, with a high-level meeting scheduled for later this week.

It follows calls on the Scottish government to consider the additional safeguard.

Shetland’s political representatives at Holyrood and Westminster have secured a meeting with the Scottish government, which is expected to take place on Friday.

MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “It is good news that the Scottish Government has finally looked seriously at the proposal of testing.

“We are hearing this week how Scotland and the rest of the UK is going to emerge from lockdown.

“Businesses need recent progress to continue, so that we don’t have to revert to more damaging lockdowns in the future.”