News

Meeting will discuss testing at island entry points

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 5 min ago 1
Meeting will discuss testing at island entry points
NorthLink Ferries

Signs of progress have emerged following demands for the roll-out of coronavirus testing at island entry points, with a high-level meeting scheduled for later this week.

It follows calls on the Scottish government to consider the additional safeguard.

Shetland’s political representatives at Holyrood and Westminster have secured a meeting with the Scottish government, which is expected to take place on Friday.

MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “It is good news that the Scottish Government has finally looked seriously at the proposal of testing.

“We are hearing this week how Scotland and the rest of the UK is going to emerge from lockdown.

“Businesses need recent progress to continue, so that we don’t have to revert to more damaging lockdowns in the future.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Ian Tinkler

    • February 24th, 2021 11:00

    Testing without quarantine is a pointless exercise. It will not isolate anyone incubating this disease.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.