Petition launched against air traffic control proposals

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Beatrice Wishart has launched a petition aimed at halting the current centralisation of air traffic control and introduction of remote control towers.

The Shetland MSP has called for a better modernisation programme for Highlands and Islands airports to be considered.

It comes as the Transport Secretary Michael Matheson appeared in front of the public petitions committee on Wednesday morning to defend the controversial project.

Under current proposals, air traffic control services are being centralised away from Shetland to Inverness with jobs being relocated away from island communities, including Shetland.