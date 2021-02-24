Poll: If case numbers remain low, should the Scottish government move Shetland to a lower level of restrictions before April?

Manager Senga Priestley and owner Philip Manson of The Lounge open for business last July. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a road map out of lockdown on Tuesday, which could see restrictions significantly eased at the end of April.

But her statement was criticised for not referring to islands like Shetland and Orkney that are already under a lower level of restrictions.

Shetland has not recorded a new coronavirus case since Tuesday 9th February, and has only recorded two in the last 29 days.

Some people have questioned whether the isles could potentially move down to either level two or even one before the last week of April, if case numbers remain low.

