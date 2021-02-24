News

Poll: If case numbers remain low, should the Scottish government move Shetland to a lower level of restrictions before April?

6 hours 18 min ago 0
Poll: If case numbers remain low, should the Scottish government move Shetland to a lower level of restrictions before April?
Manager Senga Priestley and owner Philip Manson of The Lounge open for business last July. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a road map out of lockdown on Tuesday, which could see restrictions significantly eased at the end of April.

But her statement was criticised for not referring to islands like Shetland and Orkney that are already under a lower level of restrictions.

Shetland has not recorded a new coronavirus case since Tuesday 9th February, and has only recorded two in the last 29 days.

Some people have questioned whether the isles could potentially move down to either level two or even one before the last week of April, if case numbers remain low.

Do you think Shetland should be moved down a level before that date? Have your say in our poll below:

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.