Appeal for information after house is broken into days after man’s funeral

1 hour 21 min ago 0
Police are appealing for information.

Efforts are under way to apprehend cruel housebreakers who ransacked the Lerwick home just days after his funeral.

Angela Burnett has described finding her brother’s house had been broken into overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A side window was smashed at the property at Haldane Burgess Crescent. An envelope with old stamps and a blue money box were taken.

Ms Burnett shared her anguish on social media.

“We just buried my brother on Saturday, it was horrific,” she stated.

“On Sunday we started the paining job of clearing out his house. It’s been a real struggle.

“To our horror we arrived there at Haldane Burgess Crescent today [Wednesday] at lunchtime to find his house had been broken into overnight.

“The side window smashed with a brick and the persons entered stealing a brown envelope with old stamps and a blue money box with coins. And it was ransacked.

“To say we are heartbroken at the extra pressure is a understatement.”

Ms Burnett urged anyone who had seen suspicious behaviour on Tuesday night, or had any information, to contact the police.

“It’s a disgusting thing to break in to a deceased person’s home with no thought to how the family will feel,” she said.

“These nasty, disgusting people need to be caught and charged. It’s an all-time low for Shetland.”

The police in Lerwick said they were looking to speak to witnesses in relation to a report of a housebreaking, and damage to a window, which happened between 1pm on Tuesday and 1.30pm on Wednesday.

