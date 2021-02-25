Essential work on Vidlin linkspan to take place later this year

The Whalsay ferry Linga. Photo: Magnus Polson

The council is planning to carry out essential work on the Vidlin linkspan in April.

Work will take place between Monday 19th and Friday 23rd April weather-permitting, the council said.

The Whalsay service will run out of Laxo while the work is ongoing. The Skerries service at 1pm on Monday 19th and 11am on Friday 23rd will be unaffected.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers during this essential work.