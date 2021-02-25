Is Quarff in line for improved connectivity?

Mobile phone / 4G stocksnap

Mobile phone users in Quarff could get a signal boost if plans for a new mast are approved.

Mobile phone provider EE submitted the plans in December for the installation of telecommunications equipment including a 15m high lattice tower, ancillary equipment and the construction of access and laydown area on land to the west of Toogs.

This week community councils of Gulberwick, Quarff and Cunningsburgh all approved the plans following meetings between residents and developers. It comes in the same week plans for an upgraded mast, submitted by O2, in the centre of Lerwick were refused by Shetland Islands Council (SIC).

An EE spokesman said: “We know how important it is for people to be connected, and we’re working hard to continue bringing the local community and businesses in the Quarff area the UK’s best mobile network.

“The proposed mast will offer 4G technology, and we’re working closely with the council to make sure that the visual impact of the mast is minimal.”

The plans will be discussed at a SIC planning committee meeting in the coming weeks.