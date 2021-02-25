Leisure centres to begin re-opening from Monday

All of Shetland’s leisure centres will begin a phased re-opening from Monday 1st March.

But the main pool at the Clickimin will be out of use until Monday 22nd March due to essential maintenance.

The news is sure to be welcomed by gym-users, who will be eager to return to exercise.

The centres have all been shut since just before Christmas.

Trust chief executive Steven Laidlaw said that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s updated road map had given them cause for optimism.

“The safety of our community, customers and staff are paramount so we’ll adopt a cautious approach to re-opening.

“We recognise the vital role that exercise and leisure plays for people’s mental and physical well-being so we’re happy to be in a position to start opening our doors again.”

The fitness suites in the Unst, Yell and Whalsay centres, and the Clickimin gym, will open from Monday.

The pool facilities at Scalloway, Sandwick and Brae will re-open the following week (Monday 8th March).

Further facilities will re-open from Monday 15th March.