Minister’s position on air traffic control described as ’embarrassing’

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant.

Fresh criticism has been levelled against plans to centralise air traffic control.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant has commented after the Scottish government’s Transport Secretary Michael Matheson gave evidence at the petitions committee.

Mr Matheson repeatedly asserted that the decision had been taken in December 2018 by the board of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) and that it would be irresponsible for him to second guess that decision.

Evidence was also given by Hial.

Mrs Grant said Mr Matheson’s defence of proposals was “embarrassing, defensive and ignorant”.

Her comments come after isles MSP Beatrice Wishart launched a petition against the plans, which would see air travel to and from Sumburgh controlled from Inverness.

An earlier petition was operated by members of Benbecula Community Council.