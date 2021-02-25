MSP offers high praise for Citizens Advice

Hard working staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice have been offered high praise in a Scottish parliament debate.

Citizens Advice Scotland has been held in high regard for its “continued dedication to improving lives”.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart said the service had helped people avoid “debt, poverty and homelessness”.

She said the CAB network was “a service we cannot do without”.

“If the CAB network didn’t exist, we would have to invent it”.