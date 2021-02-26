Answers being sought over Sepa ‘cyber attack’

Questions are being asked after an alleged cyber attack against the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart is contacting local government minister Kevin Stewart MSP.

A story in today’s Shetland Times concerns bird watcher Ray Johnston of Lerwick, who believes the Clickimin Loch in Lerwick is becoming increasingly polluted.

Earlier this year it emerged a planned campsite in Scalloway was facing delays because of a struggle to obtain necessary documentation from Sepa.

“The report of a cyber-attack on Sepa and the implications of that attack are incredibly concerning,” said Ms Wishart.

“I have received reports that some of the functions run by Sepa are still not operational.

“I have written to the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning to ask for an update on the current situation.

“Any delays because of this attack are deeply regrettable and I hope the Scottish government will provide an update soon.”