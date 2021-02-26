News

Answers being sought over Sepa ‘cyber attack’

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 55 min ago 0
Answers being sought over Sepa ‘cyber attack’

Questions are being asked after an alleged cyber attack against the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart is contacting local government minister Kevin Stewart MSP.

A story in today’s Shetland Times concerns bird watcher Ray Johnston of Lerwick, who believes the Clickimin Loch in Lerwick is becoming increasingly polluted.

Earlier this year it emerged a planned campsite in Scalloway was facing delays because of a struggle to obtain necessary documentation from Sepa.

“The report of a cyber-attack on Sepa and the implications of that attack are incredibly concerning,” said Ms Wishart.

“I have received reports that some of the functions run by Sepa are still not operational.

“I have written to the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning to ask for an update on the current situation.

“Any delays because of this attack are deeply regrettable and I hope the Scottish government will provide an update soon.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.