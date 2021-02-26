News

Ferry vouchers will still be valid after end of March

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 31 min ago 1
NorthLink Ferries

The Scottish government has offered assurances that ferry vouchers due to expire will remain valid until September this year.

The issue was raised after a number of people became concerned they would lose out on being able to use their current vouchers due to the Covid-19 restrictions, which have meant travel is not possible.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “In the light of the additional restrictions announced by the First Minister on 4th January, I can confirm that people who use their concessionary ferry vouchers to book a journey by 31st March this year but are not able to travel due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions will be able to use these ferry vouchers up to the end of September 2021.”

The news has been welcomed by Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart.

“I am glad the Scottish government have responded to the concerns in Shetland over ferry travel vouchers which were due to expire.”

  • Steve Jack

    • February 26th, 2021 18:58

    So, this is the same position as previously then? Unless I book journeys before 31st March, the vouchers still expire?

    Well, because of Northlink’s generous free changes policy, I guess I could book journeys I don’t intend to take and then change the dates when I know the COVID situation. But that seems very clumsy and feels disingenuous. Surely it would be much more sensible just to extend the 20/21 vouchers to be useable for travel up to the end of September 2021.

    I’d much rather be able to be honest with Northlink who have treated me very well indeed, particularly since I became physically disabled a couple of years ago.

